Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 5:09 am
Editor,
I recently read Henry Rigg’s letter regarding the North Central bike lane, and would like to echo his comments. The entire neighborhood was against this as it removed desperately needed street parking from a densely populated area.
The City Council absolutely did not listen to those who would have been directly affected by removing the parking/installing the bicycle lanes. It was so surprising that, at 7 a.m. the morning after the vote, there were already construction crews on North Humboldt Street to commence the work. Very interesting mobilization timing given the vote was literally only the day prior.
Several weeks later, and once the bicycle lanes were well underway, we received letters rubber-banded to our doorknobs indicating that we could opt to either: 1). Have the tips of our driveway painted red to stop people from parking too close to our driveway, 2). Apply for a blue-painted handicap space in front of our house if we held a current handicap parking badge, or 3). Apply to park our vehicle in the disused courthouse on North Humboldt parking lot from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (inconvenient timing if you ask me). I couldn’t believe the city wouldn’t even bother to properly mail this, let alone that this hadn’t even been considered prior to voting on such an important matter. Of course, the City Council was able to ensure the contractor was ready to go the morning immediately following the vote.
It’s now been seven months since the vote and the bicycle lanes have been in place for about six months. I have yet to see a single cyclist making use of the bike lanes.
Celine C.
San Mateo
(0) comments
