San Mateo County’s effort to revamp Middlefield Road, a central corridor through North Fair Oaks, has made progress with the unveiling of newly improved sidewalks but even with broadly welcomed improvements comes sacrifices.
County officials lauded their progress in a press release last week in which they called the opening of new sidewalks and the installation of street light poles “a milestone.” The $25-million project is meant to achieve two goals: make the area safe for pedestrians and drivers while creating a thriving and enjoyable business area for visitors.
“With the new sidewalks open, this is the first opportunity for everyone to get a feel for what the finished project will look like,” read a statement in the press release from Supervisor Warren Slocum, whose District 4 includes North Fair Oaks. “We have now crossed over from concept to reality.”
Sergio Baez, the owner of Panadería Michoacán, said the street improvements will be a welcomed upgrade in the area. In total, the street runs from Redwood City through Atherton and Menlo Park into Santa Clara County, making it “one of the Peninsula’s major arteries,” the press release read.
Once the project is completed this winter, a portion of the road from Douglas Avenue to Sixth Avenue will feature three lanes — two traveling lanes and one turn lane — instead of four, wider sidewalks without power line poles given that wiring will be underground, trees, benches and bike lanes.
In the meantime, Baez said construction is hurting his business, sitting on the block between Dumbarton and Berkshire avenues. His market has offered pastries, and other goods to the community since his father opened the shop 40 years ago. Today, the shop is operating in the red after the pandemic disrupted business everywhere and now inflation has spiked operating costs.
“We’re dead. We’re totally messed up big time. It’s not good,” Baez said while still sharing confidence that his shop will make it through the hardship. “We’ve been through a lot.”
His storefront is one of many on the southbound side of Middlefield Road currently lined by blocks of construction fencing, yellow caution tape and orange water barriers. A walkway of less than 2 feet separates his shops from the worksite.
Baez estimated that it’s been this way for at least three months, potentially up to five. He expected the work to be done quicker after watching cement being poured in front of neighboring businesses but that was weeks ago, he said, and a shallow dirt ditch still lines his storefront.
The county does publish a two-week construction plan look ahead to its Middlefield Road Improvement Project website. It currently lists plans for jobs between July 11 through the 22, including concrete pouring, trenching and debris removal on the southbound side.
Signs have also been posted along the constriction site, alerting the public that shops are open and other forms of outreach have been done to keep the public informed, including featuring Baez’s shop in a recent newsletter.
But Baez said he wishes the county would do more to keep businesses informed, the public engaged in shopping in the area and the jobs moving quickly.
“They’ll tell you one day, one thing and then tell you another on another day,” Baez said. “Get on top of it. Get on top of the game because they’re probably not hurting but we’re hurting.”
Construction has also been hard on Maldonado’s Auto Body and Paint, Veronica Castro, an administrator at the shop, said. It sits on the same block as Panadería Michoacán but is one of the lucky shops to have had cement poured by the time the county’s press release came out, however, Castro said it was still drying.
Accessing adequate parking has been a struggle given that the shop has limited space in its back parking lot and street parking has been eliminated on their side of the street. And shop crew members have sometimes found a gaping hole or construction trucks blocking their garage exit, creating a hassle when trying to return vehicles to customers when a job has been completed. In some cases, Castro said the shop has had to hold onto vehicles until they have a clear moment to remove the car.
“It’s so crowded in this area,” Castro said. “Where they’re doing construction is where customers park and the rest is all residential. It’s jampacked with cars so it really does make it difficult.”
Castro said she wishes some of the work could be done at night, giving businesses an opportunity to operate without the hassle, rumble and noise. But night work is unlikely, she conceded, suggesting instead that the county provide regular direct updates about when crews will be outside their businesses and the type of work they’d be doing, especially when conducting loud jobs like drilling.
More specific notices would help the shop plan ahead by giving them a chance to call customers and arrange for different pickup times, Castro said. She also suggested the county could help by removing barriers when construction isn’t in progress, noting many days crews are not directly outside but barriers remain in place.
Beyond construction, Castro said she wishes ticketing would be reduced after noticing a number of people being issued tickets for double parking. She said the shop owner has spoken with the county about “cutting us a little slack” but she’s unclear whether the code enforcement will heed their request.
“Give us a break. There’s nowhere else to park,” Castro said.
During construction, the public has access to two free parking lots, one located at the intersection of Second Avenue and Middlefield Road and the second at the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Middlefield Road.
A business analyst has also been tasked with acting as the liaison between the public and county. In their role, they’re responsible for fielding community concerns and directing issues to the correct departments, in addition to providing business with resources and assistance, according to the project website.
The county has also established a satellite office inside the Casa Circulo Cultural building at 3090 Middlefield Road, where the public can learn more about the project.
Visit smcgov.org/publicworks/middlefield-road-improvement-project for more information on the Middlefied Road Improvement Project.
