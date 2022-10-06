A recent letter writer claimed the Humboldt Street bike lanes in North Central were “deserted” and that, in three months he “has yet to see” a bike using the lanes. I invite him to spend time on my block of Humboldt: I see bicyclists all day, every day.
On a recent five minute morning dog walk along our block, I counted 10 southbound bikes and eight northbound, all between 9-10 a.m. He took a swipe at the “backpack lobby,” whatever that is. I saw people cycling in work coveralls; moms cycling with kids in bike seats; kids cycling to school. The bike lanes are being used and are clearly useful to people of all kinds living in this neighborhood.
I do agree that the city’s promise to follow-up with an array of solutions to parking loss has been poor. A very well attended neighborhood meeting, billed as a way to explore solutions to the parking loss, shed little light and left most participants I talked to frustrated. The moderators seemed interested in a different agenda, however laudable.
Mitigation actions needed are staring us in the face: a permit program to ensure equitable access to street parking by neighborhood residents; better policies on commercial vehicle parking; marking of parking spots; and enforcement of these as well as existing parking time limits. I don’t see much evidence of effort by the city to tackle these tougher needs. If they’re working on it, we residents aren’t hearing about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.