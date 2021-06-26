Woodside High School will soon welcome a new principal, Karen van Putten, a 27-year education veteran, the Sequoia Union High School District announced.
“Karen van Putten’s passion for community building, cultural responsibility, and academic achievement will be a critical support to our district’s mission of preparing students for excellence,” Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach said in a press release. “We look forward to the leadership and success Karen will bring to Woodside High School as principal.”
Van Putten comes to the district with experience in K-12 education as a teacher, mentor and principal in both Bay Area schools and in Holland, Michigan.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and sociology, a Master of Arts degree in educational administration and supervision from San Jose State University and her secondary teaching credential from Hope College in Michigan.
Her research in African literature earned van Putten a National Endowment of the Arts educator scholarship and she has conducted research on East Asian history and educational policy in China with the Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education, according to the district.
“I look forward to connecting with and hearing the stories of our Woodside High School students, families and staff members,” van Putten said in a press release. “As we come out of the pandemic and take thoughtful steps to continue to bring even more voices, heart and humanity to our school's narrative, I am honored to be part of the creative possibilities that will take Woodside to the next level in student learning and innovation. Until then, I hope everyone takes some time to rest and rejuvenate this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.