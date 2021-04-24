San Bruno officials believe allowing Artichoke Joe’s to reconstruct its kitchen will pay off because the new building will create a more inviting gateway to downtown.
The San Bruno Planning Commission unanimously voted, with Commissioner Auros Harman abstaining, to approve the casino’s proposal to rebuild its kitchen building into a new two-story facility at 659 Huntington Ave.
The project allows for demolishing the existing culinary building on the north end of Artichoke Joe’s and replace it with a new, two-story structure which officials believe will blend better with the rest of the casino’s character.
“It will give the overall complex a really unified architectural theme whereas right now it feels like a series of disparate buildings, especially as you get to the north side of the development,” planner Michael Smith said.
Additionally, he recommended officials approve the project because of its “ability to strengthen an existing business and transform the northern end of San Bruno.”
The casino is planning to demolish the existing 2,411-square-foot kitchen and rebuild a new 3,411-square-foot facility. It is expected to house a new food preparation area, plus cold and dry food storage facilities and a new loading zone.
The project was first proposed last year, but logistical issues and the pandemic stalled its advancement.
Though it is planned as two stories, the top floor functions primarily to mask the building’s mechanical elements that are currently exposed, though there is some office storage capacity offered. The top floor will feature faux windows and a parapet to cloak the operational components.
The exterior will also receive a new coat of paint which is consistent with the rest of the casino.
Artichoke Joe’s will gain no additional guest capacity or gambling tables with the addition, or would the new development result in the loss of any parking spaces. Additionally, all the historic components of the casino, which was originally constructed in 1935, will be preserved with the rebuild of the kitchen.
Officials approved allowing the casino to establish a temporary kitchen while reconstruction is underway. It is slated to occupy a new segment of the property closer to where patrons gather while the construction is in process.
Artichoke Joe’s was shuttered for three months at the beginning of the pandemic, until a new tent was set up in a parking lot where guests could gather and play in a safer fashion. It was the first Bay Area casino to reopen amid the pandemic, and has since established a hybrid operating fashion with games hosted indoors and under the tent.
Artichoke Joe’s representatives expressed some hopefulness that they would soon be able to move operations entirely indoors again, at which point they expected to begin the kitchen reconstruction project.
For his part, Artichoke Joe’s representative Steve Lesley shared confidence the project would improve the casino’s aesthetics which he acknowledged offered a rather unsightly introduction to downtown San Bruno.
“We are an eyesore, we know that,” he said.
Planning Commissioner Valentine Morgan expressed confidence the rebuild would be a big upgrade for casino, as well as the gateway to San Bruno’s central district.
“It’s going to be a huge improvement to the approach to downtown San Bruno,” he said.
Commissioner Kelly Lethin concurred.
“I’m rally pleased with the effort and thought you’ve put into really making an entryway into our downtown that everyone can take pride in,” she said.
Beyond the aesthetic improvements though, Harman humorously expressed some hope that the kitchen could offer an upgrade to the culinary options in San Bruno too.
“I’ve always found it disappointing that the Artichoke Joe’s kitchen did not have a signature artichoke dish,” he said, “so if the expanded kitchen did I would be very happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.