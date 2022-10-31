Plans to create a protected bike lane from the southern Millbrae border into the heart of San Bruno are in the works, with the help of a $760,000 state grant.
The 3.7-mile bike lane aims to create safer access for cyclists while also ensuring connectivity along El Camino Real. It will stretch from Murchison Drive at the Burlingame border to Noor Avenue in San Bruno, just north of The Shops at Tanforan.
The grant was presented in San Bruno by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, to Millbrae and San Bruno city officials, members of the City/County Association of Governments and Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition On Oct. 13.
The objective is to make bike lanes along El Camino Real safer so cyclists will be more encouraged to ride to work for retail or recreational purposes, said San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina.
“Anything that we can do to improve the safety and encourage folks to feel safe and get them on the bicycles for their normal routine, I think that’s the most important,” said Medina.
The bike lane should create connectivity with Millbrae and create a stronger community experience throughout San Bruno, he added.
The funds are anticipated to be available in early 2023. Once C/CAG receives the funds its staff will develop a scope for the project and hire a consultant to assist coordinating which is estimated to take six months and the planning process, community engagement and coordination with stakeholders could be an additional 24 months, said Medina.
“So, it is just the beginning of this but it’s still a step that is being taken and of course thanks to ... Mullin for bringing that to the community,” said Medina.
For Millbrae Councilmember Ann Schneider, who is also the chair of the C/CAG Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, she hopes the buffered bike lane will be the start of creating a safer and less daunting El Camino for cyclists and pedestrians.
El Camino Real through Millbrae is too wide causing vehicles to travel too fast on the road leaving pedestrians and cyclists feeling unsafe to ride along or cross, said Schneider.
With the addition of the buffered bike lane, Schneider would like to see wider medians and more established median refuge islands for pedestrians who only make it halfway across the street when the pedestrian crossing signs halt.
C/CAG applied for the state project funding and considers a buffered bike lane on El Camino Real to be a high priority aligning with its 2021 C/CAG comprehensive Bike and Pedestrian Plan.
The project will connect to the existing transit network, which includes SamTrans buses on El Camino Real and BART and Caltrain in both cities. This project will transform the existing auto-oriented El Camino Real into a more contemporary multimodal facility, according to a Millbrae press release.
The project follows Millbrae’s El Camino Downtown Specific Plan, which city planners envision as a pedestrian-friendly downtown that provides safer roads for cyclists and connectivity to the neighborhoods.
“The long-term plan is try to create two types of connectivity for bicyclists, one is more recreational and one is more commute, in some cases commute and recreational can go together; however if you got a small child on a tricycle and you got somebody trying to get to work they don’t always share the lane the best way, so what C/CAG is looking at is more commuter aspects,” said Schneider.
Millbrae’s El Camino Specific Plan aims to create a more connected and walkable Grand Boulevard that will ultimately scale down its six lanes to four.
