Plans for a new seven-story mixed-use building with 228,000 square feet of office, 71 moderate-rate residential units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail at Broadway and Main Street were submitted to Redwood City.
The proposal at 1900 Broadway is one of six gatekeeper projects seeking a General Plan amendment to receive permission from the City Council to submit a proposal for city review. In total, 939,000 square feet of office space and 33,410 square feet of retail space was given the green light.
When first being presented to the public last summer, this development, along with the 601 Allerton St. development and all other proposals received strong community criticism for the immense amount of office space being proposed.
Members of the public argued that the pandemic would reduce the need for offices, having forced many employees to work from home. And there was encouragement for building more housing instead.
Lane Partners, developers of the 1900 Broadway proposal, included public green and activity space, requiring the acquisition of a portion of Spring Street and an adjacent parklet.
“We want to change this plot very significantly and reinvigorate not just the 1900 block but also help retail and create more energy running down Main Street and Broadway as well,” Mark Murrey, principal planner with Lane Partners, said in May.
Despite some concerns for traffic having been raised by the council and the public, councilmembers in May ultimately initiated the project due to a substantial increase in housing units. Developers initially included 54 units but raised the number to between 70 and 80 below-market-rate spaces.
The project would include three levels of underground parking and the developer is studying whether to offer valet parking. The site currently has a Wells Fargo Bank.
Staff anticipates the development process could take up to five years to complete for any of the eight gatekeeper project.
