In South San Francisco, the former Orchard Supply Hardware building is slated to become a Mercedes-Benz dealership, said a city official helping surrounding displaced businesses find a new location.
Alex Greenwood, Economic and Community Development director, confirmed plans that the former hardware store at 2245 Gellert Blvd., and adjacent strip of stores across the parking lot to the north, will become an expansion of Mercedes-Benz’s location in San Francisco. He expected the car maker to both sell and service cars at the site just north of the Westborough Boulevard interchange at Interstate 280.
While redevelopment plans for the land near the Daly City border have not yet been submitted, Greenwood said the 11 businesses in the adjacent building were informed they needed to close up shop by the end of April.
Reserving specific comments until a formal development application was submitted, Greenwood suggested the car dealership could revitalize an area challenged by shifts in the brick-and-mortar business landscape.
“The retail sector has been changing a lot for cities like South San Francisco and the fact this property was able to find a new use that occupies the old OSH location, I think that is significant,” he said.
The Orchard Supply Hardware location in South San Francisco shuttered in 2018 when parent company Lowe’s announced all 99 stores across California, Florida and Oregon would close. San Mateo County’s locations had included South San Francisco, Millbrae, Foster City, San Carlos and Redwood City. Months after, the parent company also shuttered the Lowe’s store at 720 Dubuque Ave., in South San Francisco as part of a corporate downsizing targeting underperforming locations.
The Orchard Supply Hardware site has been vacant since it was closed. An online rental listing offers more than 37,000 square feet of retail space for nearly $97,000 monthly.
Greenwood said he expects the existing facilities to be renovated by Mercedes-Benz, though he was uncertain of the exact nature of the company’s plans. He noted though any substantial change to the site would be subject to the standard public review process. A request for comment regarding plans from the company went unanswered.
With the threat of redevelopment looming on the horizon, Greenwood said city officials offered to assist each of the 11 businesses facing displacement from the neighboring commercial strip.
He said of the businesses, six — Round Table Pizza, Gellert Dental Office, Bambu, LBC, Ling Nam Noodle House and Amas Karate — found another location nearby. He added three other businesses in the strip are near signing leases elsewhere, while plans of two others remain unclear.
Greenwood said he is uncertain to what extent Mercedes-Benz is aiming to incorporate the adjacent building into its plans, but suspected the property would be affected by the dealership’s presence.
With an expectation that Mercedes-Benz will file official plans for the site next month, Greenwood said officials are anticipating more clarity regarding what to expect.
“We’re waiting to see what the proposal looks like,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the application is.”
