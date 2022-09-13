An alleged stabbing at a Redwood City homeless shelter has resulted in a man needing surgery at a hospital and the defendant, Christopher Faiva, 38, of San Bruno, facing attempted murder charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The incident at the LifeMoves Shelter on Maple Street occurred 6:20 a.m. Sept. 10, when Faiva put his victim in a headlock and stabbed the man five times, the DA’s Office said.
