Notre Dame de Namur University has entered into a lease agreement with Compass High School, a high school for students who learn differently, to locate to a building on its campus.
The, located at 1500 Ralston Ave. in Belmont, will provide Compass High School with room for expansion beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
“We are thrilled to be on the Notre Dame de Namur campus,” Head of School Doug Killin said in a press release. “NDNU has been a symbol of education and learning for over 170 years. Their beautiful campus in the mid-Peninsula provides an exceptional space to help our students succeed academically and grow as individuals and community members.”
Compass High School will be located in Cuvilly Hall, in the center of the campus. The building will be used to house classrooms and offices. Move-in will happen early summer to prepare for student arrival in the fall.
