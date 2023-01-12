A person in distress in the water off of Rockaway Beach in Pacifica was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Wednesday evening, local fire officials said.
North County Fire Authority crews responded at 5:55 p.m. to the beach and coordinated with the Coast Guard to pinpoint the location of the person in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.