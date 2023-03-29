Foster City Planning Commissioner Evan Adams has resigned in the wake of the City Council passing policy calling for his removal for a controversial tweet he posted.
Adams sent a letter to City Manager Stefan Chatwin announcing he would step down following a March 27 council meeting when the council unanimously passed a motion instructing city staff to craft a resolution that removes Adams from the Planning Commission.
“While this chapter for me now ends, it will not define me,” Adams said in the March 27 letter. “I will grow from this experience. I will continue to work towards and champion progressive values and positive, inclusive change.”
His resignation comes due to a post on his private Twitter account that has now been deleted that said, “Time for the USA to start monitoring Indians in the USA and connections to Indian Defence Contractors working with Russia. Shut down the $$$.” Adams has apologized for the tweet that came to light in early March and condemned his words.
However, the council remained worried about the divisiveness and hurt the tweet caused in the community, noting the perception of bias hurt the public trust in the Planning Commission and the city as a whole, necessitating a discussion and vote. Mayor Jon Froomin said the public’s belief in city government was at stake and not taking appropriate action could erode that trust, promoting his vote for Adam’s removal.
“I believe we need to take action based on ensuring that the public, who doesn’t know Mr. Adams personally, feels as though they are getting fair, impartial and unbiased treatment when they approach our Planning Commission,” Froomin said at the meeting.
The council had options of taking action to remove Adams, censuring him, or taking no formal action. The council discussed having a censure instead of removal but decided against it, given the divisiveness in the community and the need to send a strong message. Councilmember Stacy Jimenez said people in the future could claim the city looked the other way and applications from any minority applicant before the Planning Commission could be called into question. She didn’t believe censure was enough under the circumstances.
“I owe a duty to the community to do what I believe is right tonight, which unfortunately means the removal of Mr. Adams from the position,” Jimenez said at the meeting.
Most public speakers at the March 27 meeting spoke in favor of his removal, arguing the tweet was not acceptable for a public official. Other residents worried about lawsuits filed by former applicants to the Planning Commission claiming bias. Former Councilmember Richa Awasthi supported removing Adams from the commission because it was an unacceptable action from someone in a position of authority.
“Adam’s recent tweet, in which he called for the monitoring of Indians in the USA and their connection to the Indian defense contractors working with Russia, is a blatant display of racism and bias,” Awasthi said during the March 27 meeting.
Former Councilmember Sanjay Gehani also agreed with the statements of those calling for removal.
“I appreciate the leadership of council in listening to the community and preserving the integrity at City Hall,” Gehani said.
Adams was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2019, and his term was set to expire in May. He served as the chair of the Planning Commission. Adams spoke at the meeting and called for his censure rather than removal. He offered his resignation from the Traffic Review Committee, Parks and Recreation Design Task Force and chair as the planning commissioner.
Councilmember Sam Hindi voted for his removal but expressed concern about what he called the culture of canceling people. Hindi called for more diversity, equity and inclusion training for all Foster City staff and appointed officials to reduce the chance of incidents like this happening again, along with some city policies on the issue. He noted he and everyone had made, and would continue to make, mistakes.
Councilmember Art Kiesel said the council was not responsible for determining if Adams was a racist and instead had to take action on his comments to address community concerns. He agreed with Hindi on the need to look at inclusion policies and whether they are current. Vice Mayor Patrick Sullivan spoke at the meeting and noted the comment was racist and asked what lessons could be learned. He suggested censoring Adams by letting him finish his term without any authority on the Planning Commission except to listen.
