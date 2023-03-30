Former (as of about 24 hours ago) Foster City Planning Commissioner Evan Adams is experiencing the modern American nightmare.
A single late-night posting on Twitter by Adams has resulted in his public undoing. Certainly, it is the end of a community service career. More significantly, he has seen his reputation recast. At best, he is remarkably careless and thoughtless; at worst, a racist, the modern-day equivalent of the scarlet letter.
The episode culminated Monday night in a special City Council meeting that focused almost entirely on his character. It was excruciating and humiliating.
The number of questions this episode raises about our social media world are many and complex, chief among them whether each of us is one boneheaded tweet away from disgrace, and whether any of us could survive a public hearing called with the sole task of detailing what is wrong with us.
Some weeks ago, Adams, an amiable enough person who ran unsuccessfully for the council last year, posted a bizarre late-night (there is one red flag) tweet that purported to raise concerns about the efforts of arms dealers from India to make deals with Russia, providing cash flow for its war with Ukraine. Putting it this way may have been enough to get by, but Adams proposed “monitoring Indians in the USA” who might have connections to this enterprise.
And we were off.
Foster City has a substantial Indian community — U.S. Census data says Asians are half the population and Indians are roughly half of that.
At a prior council meeting, and the Monday night special session, person after person — a substantial number Indian — stood to denounce him and/or his tweet as racist and demand that he be removed from the Planning Commission. Monday night, of the 25 people who spoke, only six said Adams should retain his seat.
Adams has apologized at length and with painfully apparent sincerity. He has denounced his own tweet as racist, tried to explain what went wrong and made no excuses for what he did. “This was a failure of my fingers,” he said Monday night in a statement fraught with emotion. “I’m humiliated. I’m remorseful. I’m apologetic. I believe you all know that post is not who I am.”
The council voted unanimously to start the process of removing him from the commission. He resigned hours later. They could have censured him, which would have involved a condemnation of his behavior without removal. Or, they could have done nothing. It took them some fumbling around — all the councilmembers looked and talked like they would have preferred to be somewhere else.
Mayor Jon Froomin captured the sentiment most succinctly: “This is not a judgment on Mr. Adams’ character. All who come before the city must feel they are on equal footing with everyone else,” Froomin said. The tweet by Adams “erodes that trust.”
We live in weird dichotomous times.
We have seen some people not only survive but thrive in the wake of purposefully outrageous and offensive statements, most notably Donald Trump, whose presidential career seems to have been built on breaking all the unwritten rules of decorum that predominated American politics.
On the other hand, we have seen people whose careers have come unraveled because of careless, reckless and thoughtless comments — usually racial in some manner. Often, these are on social media, where nothing ever disappears. Often, it only takes one.
And therein lies the questions that arise from the Adams affair.
When can an apology be enough? Are humiliation and denunciation required every time?
Where does the power of forgiveness come in? And genuine remorse?
Is punishment essential? Is rehabilitation possible?
In our lifetimes we have known many deeply flawed people, who have achieved great things. It could be the achievement is even more remarkable in that some people rise above their own ordinary humanness. Every modern-day saint is a sinner.
Does one mistake negate all someone has done that is good and valuable? Or, do these moments reveal the true person that has been diligently hidden up to now? Many of my friends of color see the blurting out of a racist comment and nod knowingly, certain that we are seeing the real person for the first time.
We live at a time when reputation seems to be everything, and we have at our disposal the tool to instantly destroy our reputation — by our own hand.
Into this thicket wandered Evan Adams, an object lesson for our times. But what is the lesson? No tweets? No second chances? What does, and should, constitute a career-ending blunder? And why does it not affect everyone the same way?
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
