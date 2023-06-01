Andrew Brozyna has been hired as Foster City’s new Public Works director, beginning Monday, June 26.
Prior to his hiring in Foster City, he served as deputy director of Public Works, Operations in the city of Berkeley, where he has worked since 2017.
“We are thrilled to have Andrew Brozyna join our executive leadership team,” City Manager Stefan Chatwin said in a press release. “His breadth of experience and sharp leadership skills will help assure that Foster City residents continue to enjoy reliable and excellent services from the Public Works Department.”
Brozyna has more than two decades of public sector experience in communities across California, including terms in the cities of Hermosa Beach, Calabasas, Ventura, Milpitas and more.
