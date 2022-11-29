Stacy Jimenez

Stacy Jimenez
Art Kiesel

Art Kiesel

Foster City has elected two new councilmembers in Stacy Jimenez and Art Kiesel following final election results, bringing new voices on housing to the council.

Jimenez received 5,173 votes, or 29.11%, while Kiesel got 4,264 votes, or 23.99%, with Mayor Richa Awasthi finishing third with 4,163 votes, or 23.42%. Planning Commissioner Evan Adams finished in fourth with 3,130 votes, or 17.61%, while Dave Melchner received 1,043 votes, or 5.87%. The pair will replace Awasthi and Councilmember Sanjay Gehani, who decided not to run for reelection. Jimenez is the current vice chair of Foster City’s Parks and Recreation Committee and has lived in Foster City for close to two decades while raising her three children with her husband.

