Five people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after being rescued by fire crews in Daly City on Tuesday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters and paramedics responded at 10:35 a.m. to a medical emergency reported in the area of San Diego Avenue and De Long Street and the first crews arriving used a detector to determine elevated levels of carbon monoxide, fire officials said.
Paramedics stabilized the five people and took them to a hospital for treatment, and the North County Fire Authority, which serves the cities of Daly City, Pacifica and Brisbane, did not immediately provide an update on their condition.
The agency used the case and the recent turn to cold weather to remind people to install carbon monoxide alarms in their home and to not use fuel-burning machines like furnaces or generators if they are not working and vented properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.