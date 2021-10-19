daily journal local public safety generic logo

Five people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after being rescued by fire crews in Daly City on Tuesday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters and paramedics responded at 10:35 a.m. to a medical emergency reported in the area of San Diego Avenue and De Long Street and the first crews arriving used a detector to determine elevated levels of carbon monoxide, fire officials said.

Paramedics stabilized the five people and took them to a hospital for treatment, and the North County Fire Authority, which serves the cities of Daly City, Pacifica and Brisbane, did not immediately provide an update on their condition.

The agency used the case and the recent turn to cold weather to remind people to install carbon monoxide alarms in their home and to not use fuel-burning machines like furnaces or generators if they are not working and vented properly.

