More than 200 electric bikes are coming to the cities of Burlingame and Millbrae as part of a multi-city program, but city officials are concerned about the bike racks’ placement and aesthetics.

The Millbrae City Council is working through the details of its portion of the program regarding bike corral locations. During a meeting Feb. 14, Vice Mayor Maurice Goodman expressed concerns about where corrals are located and if they could become a nuisance or liability.

Richard Pico
Richard Pico

There are three levels of e-bicycles according to the Ca Vehicle Code (CVC): Levels I, II & III. Since speed is limited to 20 mph, level III e-bicycles are eliminated, which can reach 28 mph, requiring the operator to be 16 years of age. Levels I & II cannot have more than 750 watts of energy (1 hp); level I has pedals, level II does not. There is a throttle assist for level II e-bicycles. If under 18 years of age helmets are required (CVC 21212). No insurance, driver license or DMV registration required. Finally, no riding on the sidewalks.

