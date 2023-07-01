Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office has yet to decide if it will pursue life in prison or the death penalty for the Half Moon Bay farmworker accused of killing seven in a mass shooting.
A preliminary hearing will be Dec. 4, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Chunli Zhao is accused of the workplace-motivated shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms in January. Zhao remains in custody on no bail status.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on capital punishment through an executive order in March 2019, though it is still legal in California. The last time an inmate was put to death by lethal injection at San Quentin State Prison was in 2006.
