The man accused of keeping an elderly woman from New Mexico captive at the Belmont Hyatt Hotel for two years may not be competent to stand trial, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

The defense attorney for Ian Edard Kroe, 55, of Oakland, declared a doubt that his client is competent and the judge suspended criminal proceedings and continued the case until Dec. 27 for appointment of doctors and to set further competency proceedings, according to the DA’s Office. 

