The man accused of keeping an elderly woman from New Mexico captive at the Belmont Hyatt Hotel for two years may not be competent to stand trial, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The defense attorney for Ian Edard Kroe, 55, of Oakland, declared a doubt that his client is competent and the judge suspended criminal proceedings and continued the case until Dec. 27 for appointment of doctors and to set further competency proceedings, according to the DA’s Office.
Kroe is accused of befriending a 74-year-old woman in 2016 after she reached out to express sympathy for his mother dying, who was a friend. They developed a friendship and even went on a road trip together, with him accused of eventually gaining access to her finances and draining it. Kroe is accused of threatening to torture her, refusing to allow her medical care and rape, prosecutors said.
Kroe allegedly did not let her leave the hotel room in Belmont for eight months at one point, with the victim able to tweet to a friend back home in New Mexico asking for help Aug. 20, the DA’s Office said.
Police found her on Aug. 24, tied up in a hotel room with bruising on her body and unable to move on her own, the DA’s Office said.
