The proposed Hyatt Place Hotel project in Half Moon Bay still faces community pushback over traffic and building aesthetics issues as it goes through a draft environmental impact report process, with the applicant working to address resident concerns.

The 5-acre parcel at 1191 Main St. calls for either a 129-unit hotel in a three-building format or a proposed alternative two that would see a reduced hotel of 102 units in two buildings with modifications to the nearby James Ford dealership site and around 20 residential units on the north side of Seymour Street. It would have a floor area reduction to 67,000 square feet, with a three-story northern building and a two-story southern building. The dealership site would get an enlarged parking lot. Dealership parking on the lot to the north across Seymour Street would be moved to this new parking area, freeing up the Seymour Street site for residential development. The city has zoned the lot R2 residential. Alternative two is the preferred project for the applicant, Greg Jamison. To address public concern, alternative two has increased the space between the two hotel buildings from 16 to 32 feet and space between the north end of the hotel and the auto dealership fence line. Jamison said the hotel would support jobs for people in the neighborhood and be a place to which workers can walk. To address concerns about parking, Jamison said the project maintains existing neighborhood parking and puts entrances near commercial sites and away from housing. Hotel parking is onsite, with enough space to meet demand.

