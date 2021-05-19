The Community Foundation of San Carlos, a nonprofit organization established in 2019 with a $2 million city endowment, will be hosting two community building events in hopes of gathering insight into what philanthropic needs residents would like to see addressed.
“To aid in creating and implementing a vision for the foundation, community input is essential,” according to a foundation press release. “The combination of being outdoors, surrounded by food, music and friendly neighbors provides two perfect venues for foundation outreach.”
The first of the two events will be held at the San Carlos Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Volunteers will be deployed at a booth during the event on Varian Street and Bayport Avenue where the community can weigh in on how the foundation and similar organizations “can improve the lives of city residents and neighboring cities.”
In partnership with the Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company at 935 Washington St., the foundation will also host a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month where community members can also submit their feedback. The event will feature food trucks with Pan-Asian and Island food items and live music.
“Awareness, inclusion, and equity for all members of our community is something we should definitely celebrate together,” brewery owner Chris Garrett said in the press release.
Those who work, live or visit the city are encouraged to participate in either of the events or to provide their feedback at cfsancarlos.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.