Caltrain’s cumulative operating deficit may exceed half a billion dollars over the next decade without significant changes in ridership, funding and other factors, according to a new report on the transit system’s financial outlook.

Caltrain has recovered just 26 percent of its pre-pandemic ridership as of November 2022, the lowest rate among the Bay Area’s major public transportation systems, according to a report by the consulting firm Bell Burnett & Associates presented Thursday to Caltrain’s governing board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

$500 million over 10 years? That is a drop in the bucket. If San Francisco alone can spend 200 to 300 million bucks per year on a bottomless pit such as the homeless industry, it can contribute those missing $50 million per year. That would actually help our society. We need to have a well functioning public transportation system such as CalTrain, and finding funding is just a matter of priorities.

Report Add Reply
Terence Y
Terence Y

Why is it that these folks only focus on increasing ridership (i.e. revenue) when the train may have left the station in regards to increasing ridership? I read nothing here about reducing costs? Why don’t we reduce costs in lockstep with the reduction in ridership (i.e. labor, or taking trains out of service)? If there’s an increase in ridership and we need more personnel or trains, act accordingly. You can bet your bottom dollar, or millions of dollars, there will be more and more pleas in the near and far future to support this endeavor, even though decreased ridership may become permanent.

Report Add Reply
echevarria
echevarria

Caltrain cares about ridership more than a lot of other transit services because pre-pandemic it got the vast majority of its money from fares.

The problem with reducing service is that most of Caltrain's expenses are fixed, and reducing service is a surefire way to reduce ridership even more and end up with more traffic on 101.

Report Add Reply
echevarria
echevarria

There are some major ways to cut costs once electrification is complete, though. This thread on Twitter has good, actionable ideas that I hope Caltrain will adopt: https://twitter.com/clem_tillier/status/1643814421968601088

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription