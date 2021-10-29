Oak Grove Market, the neighborhood grocer and deli just northeast of downtown Burlingame, is moving next week, and will reopen Nov. 4 at a new location roughly a mile away at 305 Villa Terrace in San Mateo.
Currently at 1000 Oak Grove Ave., the store has existed in the current neighborhood right by the Burlingame High School field for generations. In 2012, proprietor Steve Rich took ownership, revamping the market and adding imported offerings catering to the area’s Irish population.
“It’s a real loss for the community here,” said Catherine Houston, a neighbor and regular customer for nearly a decade. “Steve has run this store so well.”
The new spot, Rich said, will be much smaller and not include a deli or as many snacks. The focus will be on the imported foods and some specialty items, like jam from local makers, but the selection will evolve depending on demand, he said.
“Some of it is going to be a little bit trial and error,” Rich said. “We’re downsizing noticeably, I’m going to focus on the Irish things, which is what I’ve done the best with.”
The move, Rich said, was spawned partially from his expiring lease and friction with the building owner combined with his struggle to find staff for the store. The new location will allow him to run things on his own.
Irish items currently stocked include meat, beans, candies and drinks, among others. Rich, who himself is not Irish, said he began stocking the items after it was recommended to him by a customer.
“That’s become our niche,” Rich said. “Our customers recognize the difference instantly, so they like that we get the real stuff imported from Europe.”
His selection is still evolving based on community input, something he plans to continue at his new location.
“If we have wanted any particular item, we’ve told Steve about it, he’s made it happen,” Houston said. “The personal service was just outstanding.”
Houston said she normally walks to the store, and the new location will require a drive, but she hopes to continue to shop there after the move.
“I hate to disappoint people,” Rich said of the move. “The question is will [customers] actually make a special trip over to get some of these really good items.”
With his lease up this year, Rich said he was originally planning to sell the store, and had found the perfect buyer he believed would continue to adequately serve the community but it didn’t work out. In the end, Rich opted to keep the store, but move to a new location.
He’s unsure what will come of the building the store currently occupies.
The store, named for the street it currently sits on, will retain its name at least for the time being.
“I don’t want to confuse people,” Rich said, adding that he hasn’t yet thought of a good new name.
The stores new hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, though Rich said he is open to adjusting that depending on input from his new neighbors.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.