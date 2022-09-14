A body found near the Shelter Creek apartment complex in San Bruno in August has been identified as Lorie Esposito, reported missing since December 2019, the San Bruno Police Department said Tuesday.
Esposito’s body was found 11:49 a.m. Aug. 29 by a PG&E utility crew while working in a wooded area next to the property, with San Bruno police responding not long after. San Bruno police and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case, with no foul play suspected, police said. Esposito, 61, was first reported missing by her family, and she was last seen on Nov. 29, 2019. Shelter Creek apartments are at 701 Shelter Creek Lane. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the body several days after it was found as Esposito.
