A new Benihana, Chick-fil-A and several stores are coming to Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo following lease agreements, Bridgepointe real estate manager CBRE announced Thursday.
CBRE said leases have been agreed to with Benihana, Ross, Nordstrom Rack, Five Below, The Container Store, California Fish Grill, Lazy Dog and Shane Co. Of current tenants, Marshalls signed a renewal deal and Ulta Beauty will expand at its current site. Five Below offers teen-oriented merchandise, while The Container Store offers home goods and has locations in the Stanford Shopping Center and San Francisco. CBRE officials did not provide any additional information about lease terms or when new places might open.
The largest new lease will be the Nordstrom Rack at around 36,000 square feet that will come in fall 2024, located near Starbucks and Hobby Lobby. Nordstrom announced it would be coming to Bridgepointe last week. Chick-fil-A will be 4,500 square feet and near the Fish Grill. The Benihana will be around 7,100 square feet and take over the space formerly occupied by Red Robin. The Container Store will be 15,000 square feet, while Five Below will be 10,200 square feet. Ross will be 24,000 square feet and near Marshalls. CBRE said the shopping center is fully leased, with 131,000 square feet leased over the last three years.
Councilmember Rich Hedges said the entire community would benefit from more businesses at Bridgepointe, not just the eastside, particularly after businesses like Staples left the shopping center. He noted that having more stores like Nordstrom Rack will increase cross-shopping at other stores in Bridgepointe.
“I’m really excited about all the choices,” Hedges said.
The shopping center is at 2280 Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo near the Foster City border.
“Bridgepointe Shopping Center is one of the premier power centers in the Bay Area,” CBRE Executive Vice President Matt Kircher said in a press release. “Its proximity to major highways and large daytime population attracted high-quality, well-known tenants — making it the largest open-air center for 15 miles in each direction.”
