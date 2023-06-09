Comments at the Belmont Planning Commission’s June 6 meeting on the proposed Stanford campus project at Notre Dame de Namur University showed residents’ desire for more traffic mitigation plans and project details.
The meeting featured a presentation from Stanford University staff and a scoping session focused on the environmental impact review, which provides the city with information about the project’s effects and mitigation options. The public was also allowed to express any environmental-related concerns about the EIR.
Stanford, in 2021, entered into an option for purchase agreement with NDNU that could see Stanford purchase the 45.65-acre campus. The 30-year-plan calls to renovate and revitalize NDNU as a Stanford campus and establish a university onsite and other academic uses, along with housing.
Several public speakers at the meeting expressed concern about increased traffic congestion in the area from the proposal. They asked for more information from Stanford, noting Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real are already crowded with traffic. Some wanted fewer parking spots and more mass transit options, like regularly scheduled buses. Belmont resident Jonathan Pen asked for more clarity about how many people will be in the residence halls and how many would be commuting, noting a bus taking a left turn out of Notre Dame Avenue onto Ralston Avenue would be an issue to consider.
“That would be nightmarish,” Pen said. “That’s a big concern.”
Stanford has until June 15, 2025, to buy the property and has submitted an application to the city for a conceptual development plan and development agreement to establish a Stanford Campus in Belmont. A development agreement is a contract between the city and property owner, ensuring any approved project will not be affected by future changes in city land use regulations, with a developer providing more public benefits than typically required. No specific development or improvement plans are proposed at this time and would come after land use approvals from the city, according to a city presentation.
John Donahoe, the senior director of planning and entitlement with Stanford University, said the conceptual plan calls for a maximum of 700,000 square feet of development over time, including between 50 to 200 units of housing, retaining Ralston Hall, Madison Art Center and Taube Center, and replacing all other existing buildings in phases. The units are different from beds and could have multiple beds in the units. The current campus is around 318,000 square feet. About 950 to 1,350 parking spaces are proposed, with an existing 624 spaces. There is an anticipated campus population at buildout of approximately 2,500 faculty, staff and students. Proposed building heights range from 20 and 45 feet to 60 and 75 feet. The existing maximum height is 45 feet.
“Right now, as we sit today, Stanford does not have a specific scheme or idea of what our first phase will ultimately consist of,” Donahoe said. “That will come in time.”
Planning Commissioner Nathan Majeski was worried the project seemed light on details in some areas, an issue he hoped would be addressed in time.
Stanford has said it wants to restore Ralston Hall for community use, continue community access to Koret Field, improve the Ralston Avenue corridor and establish an educational initiative with the city for kids. The Ralston Avenue improvements will include new, direct vehicular access from Ralston Avenue to Koret Field at the Chula Vista Drive and Ralston Avenue crossing. Upgrading the utility system includes addressing water lines, sanitary sewer lines, storm drain lines and a sustainable stormwater plan. Belmont residents have consistently told Stanford University they want to keep the campus for academics and use historic buildings like Ralston Hall and campus recreation opportunities.
Once the sale happens, NDNU has the option to lease space on campus for its operations, with both universities remaining independent. The potential sale does not include Notre Dame High School-Belmont, Notre Dame Elementary School, Notre Dame Preschool and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Province Center. NDNU had enrollment and financial issues before its agreement with Stanford, with NDNU calling the deal key to long-term sustainability as it transitions from an undergraduate to a graduate university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.