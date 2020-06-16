An Algerian man was charged over the weekend for a fatal hit-and-run collision at San Francisco International Airport last summer, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Okul Othmane, 47, has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and three counts of felony hit-and-run, but has yet to be arrested as he remains in Algeria, Wagstaffe said. A $75,000 warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Othmane’s lawyer on Tuesday is expected to argue his client should be given zero bail based on the temporary statewide bail schedule aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus by limiting jail populations, Wagstaffe said. That rule has since been lifted throughout the state, but has been extended to July 1 in San Mateo County.
“My prosecutor will oppose that and ask that the $75,000 arrest warrant remain out,” Wagstaffe said of the defense attorney’s anticipated request.
The incident occurred on July 1 last year after Othmane arrived at SFO with his family. While loading a rental car, an airport official told Othmane to move along, which agitated him, Wagstaffe said.
Othmane allegedly panicked and drove into the car in front of him, causing it to spin 180 degrees in the opposite direction. The crash killed a 34-year old man and caused serious injuries to the victim’s wife and father-in-law, Wagstaffe said.
Othmane allegedly fled the scene with his family in the car and apparently returned to Algeria before prosecutors connected him to the crime.
Wagstaffe said Othmane has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter because “there’s no gross negligence, we think he panicked and it wasn’t intentional.” Othmane faces a potential prison sentence of five years and four months.
