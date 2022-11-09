A beachgoer at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica and his son were able to rescue one male from the water and render aid Sunday afternoon, while also reentering the surf to rescue another male to receive aid.
One survived, the other did not. The incident took place at 2:48 p.m. at Pacifica State Beach, also known as Linda Mar Beach, and officers from Pacifica police and North County Fire Authority responded to the report of a subject in the water and in distress. The beachgoer was conducting the rescue while emergency personnel responded. Despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics on scene, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention, and was later released, according to Pacifica police.
