Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announced Wednesday a lineup featuring Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Las Cafeterias and more for the free music festival’s return to Golden Gate Park this fall.
The festival, which will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, is centered on coming “Back to the Park” after two years of digital festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The recently released first medley should get fans really excited about what’s in store for them this year — a little bit of everything,” Hardly Strictly Bluegrass executive producer Sheri Sternberg said. “The entire staff is looking forward to returning home to the best backdrop any festival could ask for.”
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will also feature Lucius, Galactic, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Joy Oladokun, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller and Deshawn Hickman, festival organizers announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.