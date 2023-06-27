Companies who bribed former San Francisco Public Works director Mohammed Nuru are barred from doing business with the city, City Attorney David Chiu announced Tuesday.
The debarment prohibits Alan Valera and William Gilmartin — president and vice president of civil engineering and construction firm ProVen Management Inc. — from receiving city contracts. The two previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
Valera has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, and Gilmartin has yet to receive his sentence.
According to an investigation by the FBI, ProVen provided Nuru expensive dinners and farming supplies for his ranch to win more public contracts. The company was vying to operate an asphalt plant on land owned by the Port of San Francisco, Chiu said.
The executives were two among others who attempted to bypass the city’s competitive contracting process, as revealed by a federal investigation. Nuru pleaded guilty to fraud in 2021 and is serving a seven-year prison sentence.
Other companies allegedly affiliated with the Nuru scandal that have also been debarred include Baylands Soil Processing LLC, Comsa Emte USA Inc., Egbert Enterprises LLC, and Proven Comsa JV.
