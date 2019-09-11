Redwood City Yumi Yogurt closing

Family-owned Yumi Yogurt who has been serving the Redwood City community for over 35 years, will be saying goodbye to its 947 El Camino Real location Sept. 15.
“My uncle and I started business in this location in April of 1984 and we were just part of the community,” said owner Surena Yavari.
Yavari said they had no choice but to close the store due to an end to their lease, rising real estate prices and the building’s old age that calls for major renovations. The location at 947 El Camino Real is right across from Sequoia High School and just north of Sequoia Station.
“Another reason, my partner who was also my uncle, Hossein Badrei passed away last year, and it has not been the same without him. People also called him Mr. B,” said Yavari.
This Yumi Yogurt location will be leaving behind years of memories and hard work.
“This is tragic! I worked here through most of high school in the ’90s. Mr. Badraer was one of the kindest, gentlest, most dignified men who always made me feel happy and at ease. I loved working there and have so many happy memories. You will be sorely missed,” said Lindsay Kreslake, a former employee.
“We love our customers. It’s very heartbreaking, some of the kids that used to work here are now authorities, judges or doctors and they come and give us a hug it is very sad,” said Yavari.
They will still be running their San Mateo store located on 3955 S. El Camino Real providing the same service to their customers.
Employees received the news on Sunday and were understanding of the situation, Yavari said.
“This is my first job, working at Yumi Yogurt has been amazing, the customers and co-workers are all fun. Surena is a great boss, he is always there when we need help around the store. It’s sad that this store is closing because I used to also come here as a child,” said former employee Itzanami Cortez.
After a post of their store closing was released on Facebook, comments of upset customers flooded their notifications as they said goodbye to their favorite shop and childhood memories.
“It’s been sad, some people wrote their stories and some even put the sad emojis,” Yavari said. “It really brings tears to your eyes.”
