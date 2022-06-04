The San Bruno Community Foundation will be granting $190,000 to 12 students as part of its Crestmoor Neighborhood Memorial Scholarship, created in 2016 in honor of those most effected by the San Bruno pipeline explosion.
Recipients include Capuchino High School seniors Rawan Alayan, Sabina Beerawi, Myla Brignardello, Adrienne Chen, Raymond Gonzales, Isabella Guzman Quijano, Waine Louie, Raef Makrai, Samantha Paschner and Mason Rofii, and Skyline College students Isabel Martin and Patricia Mae Suman.
***
Anna Benson of Half Moon Bay graduated cum laude from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, with a degree in public health.
***
Graduates from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, include San Mateo’s Holly Kuhn with a degree in political science, San Mateo’s Zhaojin Li with a doctor of psychology in neuroscience, San Mateo’s Rachael Monosson with a master’s degree in plant biology, John Redito of San Bruno with a doctor of physical therapy and Garrett Chan of Millbrae with a Master of Science in pathology and a doctorate of medicine.
***
Pacifica’s Haley Fiske was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
***
Redwood City’s Daniel Lopez graduated with his doctorate from Touro University California College of Pharmacy.
***
Erica Fischer and Samantha Rader from Menlo Park and Hannah Liencres and Zachary Weitzman from Palo Alto were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, for earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
***
Myleen Julia Felicitas Hoffman of San Mateo was named to the Dean’s List at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
***
Samantha Pucci of Millbrae and Delaney Fox of San Bruno were named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll for earning a GPA of 3.75 to a 4.0.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
