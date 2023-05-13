The San Bruno Community Foundation has awarded 10 students with Crestmoor Neighborhood Memorial Scholarships, a program celebrating those who have shown a commitment to the San Bruno community and established in honor of community members impacted by the 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno.
“As student leaders, LGBTQ+ activists, social justice advocates, environmental ambassadors, accomplished athletes, talented artists, aspiring scientists and physicians, and dedicated volunteers, the 2023 Crestmoor Scholars are inspiring and represent the best in San Bruno,” Malissa Netane-Jones, president of the foundation’s board of directors, said in a press release. “By awarding the Crestmoor Scholarships, the San Bruno Community Foundation invests not just in each individual student, but in the future of our community.”
The 2023 honorees were selected from 69 applicants and include Capuchino High School seniors Awab Abdelgadir, Oscar Caballero, Lena Feldman, Siofra Linden, Rubi Santacruz-Huerta and Adrian Womack; College of San Mateo student Grace Rofii; and Skyline College students Julio Lau, Eureka Soriano and Alysia Tanimura.
The students will be recognized during a June 7 board meeting, being held at 7 p.m. at the San Bruno Senior Center, 1555 Crystal Springs Road.
Gabbie Jison of San Mateo’s Junipero Serra High School was selected for the Lead Actress award through the Rita Moreno Awards, a regional high school musical theater award competition held in San Jose.
Jison won for her role as Matilda in “Matilda,” announced the organization’s panel of nationally recognized judges including Danny Gorman, Anthony Jackson and Tory Ross Roman, in a press release Tuesday. Jison will join more than 90 other students making their Broadway stage debuts during a talent showcase at the Minskoff Theatre in New York, New York, as part of the 14th annual Jimmy Awards. The showcase will take place Monday, June 26.
San Mateo’s Rahul Dhananjay Sawant graduated from the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Colby Vazquez of Millbrae was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Abigail Cacapit and Hannah Cacapit of Daly City and Renee Celio of South San Francisco were named to the spring 2023 President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, for earning GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
