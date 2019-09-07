SOCIETY OF WESTERN ARTISTS AWARDS FIRST PLACE TO DEBORAH SHEA. Deborah Shea received first place for her pastel “Captive” in the current exhibition of the Society of Western Artists, judged by Anneliese Drbal, Leona Moriarty and Helen Scheel. Second place was awarded to Diane Liguori for her oil “September Moon” and third place went to Carrie Drilling for her gouache “Queenie.” Fran Simontacchi received first place non-representational for her acrylic “Becoming.” The Society’s 2019 Annual Show’s Most Popular Painting was Christine Ong’s Ducks oil “One Quiet Afternoon.” Other show participants include Sharon Harris, Susan Pizzi, Carrie Drilling, Barbara Alger, Arena Shawn, Fran Simontacchi, Yvonne Newhouse, Lynne Flodin, Gabriella Truckai, Rose Nieponice, Diana Day Glynn and Jane Presta. The exhibit runs through Sept. 20 at the Society of West-Coast Artists Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno. For more information, visit www.societyofwesternartists.com.
COINTRAPTIONS: CLASSIC COIN-OPERATED MACHINES, AT THE MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HERITAGE IN PALO ALTO. See how businesses across America operated before the era of the credit card and travel back in time to when pennies, nickels and dimes were dropped into slots across the nation. The Museum of American Heritage displays nostalgic artifacts from the early 1900s to the 1950s, including vintage cash registers, vending machines, mechanical banks, a pinball machine, a mutoscope, gambling devices and slot machines, in its new exhibition Cointraptions: Classic Coin-Operated Machines. The Museum of American Heritage, which maintains a diverse collection of over 6,000 electrical and mechanical artifacts, is located at 351 Homer Ave. Palo Alto. Open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cointraptions: Classic Coin-Operated Machines is on view from Sept. 20 through Feb. 16, 2020. For more information, call 321-1004 or visit moah.org.
SAN MATEO COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM CONTINUES FREE FIRST FRIDAYS PROGRAM. The San Mateo County History Museum continues its “Free First Fridays” program on Oct. 4. Not only is admission free the entire day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), but two programs are planned for the public without any fees. At 11 a.m., preschool children will be invited to learn about Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. They will make Rangoli Indian art, to take home. Then Museum staff will conduct a reading within its Immigrant’s Experience Gallery. Here the youngsters will hear the story, My Diwali. At 2 p.m., Museum docents will lead tours of the Museum for adults. The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway within the 109-year-old “Old Courthouse” in Redwood City. It features exhibits related to the use of natural resources, suburban development, ethnic experience and entrepreneurial achievement on the Peninsula from the time of the Ohlone Indian through today. The Museum is open every day except Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The “Free First Fridays” program is sponsored by San Mateo Credit Union. For more information go to historysmc.org or call 299-0104.
