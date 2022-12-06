MJ Dowd, Burlingame basketball. The senior shooting guard led the Panthers in scoring as they captured the 55th annual Gary Brinck Tournament hosted by Westmont High School. Dowd combined for 48 points in three games, serving as the Panthers’ leading scorer in all three, including a tournament-high 17 points in a 45-38 win over Los Gatos. For the tournament, Dowd connected on 11-of-29 shots from behind the 3-point arc.
Karen Xin, Menlo School girls’ basketball. The sophomore point guard helped lead the Knights to the title of the Kelly Shea Gallo Shootout at Mills. In three games, Xin knocked down 15 3-pointers. She had six in a 71-46 win over Lincoln-SF; she added four in a 66-27 win over Presentation, and in the championship game, she knocked down five more in a 54-42 win over Mills.
Sam Norris, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball. A senior post, Norris helped the Gators to the consolation championship at the Crusader Classic, hosted by Riordan. Against Tamalpais, Norris scored a game-high 17 points. In a 71-58 win over rival Menlo, Norris poured in 21 points. In the opener, a 52-50 loss to University-SF, Norris led the team with 20 points.
Ethan Chau, Pacific Bay Christian boys’ basketball. The junior guard helped the Eagles to a pair of non-league wins last week. He had 16 points, two assists and a steal in a 70-28 win over Kirby Prep. In a 84-27 win over Pescadero, Chau poured in 31 points, going 12-for-16 from the floor.
Blake Ziegler, Crystal Springs boys’ soccer. The senior led the Gryphons to a pair of wins last week. He had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over El Camino. He then scored the first goal in a 4-1 win over Nueva School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.