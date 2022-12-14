TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 4, Palo Alto 1
The Dons stayed undefeated on the season with the win over the Vikings.
Aragon (4-0) took a 2-0 lead at halftime and tacked on two more in the second half.
Stela Pisaro opened the scoring in the 31st minute, off an assist from Violet Calvo. Kayla Bresse’s goal in the 35th minute put the Dons up 2-0 at the half.
Nuria Lopez Adorno gave the Dons a 3-0 lead, driving home a 25-yard free kick. Celeste Calvo rounded out the scoring off an assist from Quinn Shirley.
MONDAY
Boys’ soccer
Design Tech 7, East Palo Alto Academy 0
Brenon Kirkes netted a hat trick to lead the Dragons past the Bulldogs in the Private School Athletic League opener.
Design Tech opened with four goals in the first half to take control of the match. Cameron Chen, Josh Bingham, Soham Kakar and Jack Sweeney rounded out the scoring for D Tech (1-0 PSAL, 4-1 overall).
In other action …
Cristo Rey-SJ topped The Nueva School (0-1, 2-2) 3-1 in the PSAL opener for the Mavericks.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 68, Aragon 67 OT
The Dons outscored the Tigers 17-12 in the fourth quarter to force the game to overtime, but Terra Nova pulled out the win in the extra session.
Aragon (1-4) led 35-29 at halftime, but Terra Nova (3-2) took a 48-43 lead into the fourth after outscoring the Dons 19-8 in the third quarter.
Girls’ soccer
Non-league
Sequoia (2-0-2) shut out Homestead 3-0.
