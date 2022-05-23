GILROY — The peculiar thing about Peninsula Athletic League’s two CCS champions is neither of them were happy with their results.
Menlo-Atherton senior Jeremiah Earby and Woodside senior Luke Buddie each claimed individual titles at the Central Coast Section track and field championships Saturday night at Gilroy High School. Earby topped the podium in the boys’ 400-meter dash. Buddie took the title in the boys’ high jump.
Neither Earby nor Buddie recorded personal records in the process, however, and both were left shaking their heads in the wake.
“I really wanted to jump 6-6 and PR today, but I really can’t be mad at … a first-place win,” Buddie said.
Strangely enough, Earby PR’ed two weeks previous at the PAL track championships but settled for second place. That’s because El Camino senior Yutaka Roberts also PR’ed, winning the PAL title in the 400 with the best time in the CCS this season. Earby’s time in the PAL championships stands as second best in the CCS.
Earby’s blistering pace in the 400 in Gilroy registered at 49.35 seconds, well off his second-place PAL time of 48.75. The reason for the difference, perhaps, is Roberts opted not to participate in the 400 at the CCS finals.
“It was fun,” Earby said. “It was a great race. I wish [Roberts] still ran for CCS. But overall, it was still a great race. I just wish I was able to PR.”
Had Earby been running the 200, he might have gotten his wish. The senior opened the one-lap race with a blazing first turn and seemed as though he would leave the rest of the field in the dust.
“For the first 200, I think I ran faster than my regular 200 time,” Earby said. “I guess that was just adrenaline because I came off the backside, I was just coasting … then I was like: ‘Oh, snap! I’m going way too fast.’”
Down the stretch, Los Gatos junior Wil Brennan nearly closed the gap. But Earby would not be denied. Brennan took second place in 49.48.
“The finish … that’s my strongest point usually,” Earby said. “And I can just hold anybody off if I get a little bit extra kick and have the momentum behind me.”
Buddie struggles with finding fellow athletes to push him as well. The difference is, Buddie’s blues are suffered at practice, where he trains alone as Woodside’s only competitive high jumper.
That’s not to say Buddie is all alone. He does have a host of coaches with whom train.
“Recently I’ve been kind of a solo act,” Buddie said. “A lot of coaches. I have a great crew of coaches at Woodside.”
While hopping off the highest plateau on the medals’ podium, Buddie was still haunted by Saturday’s final attempt. His PR came near the beginning of the season, a jump of 6-5 at the Willow Glen Invitational March 5. He took a shot at topping it at Gilroy, and when he went airborne, he thought he had it in his sights.
“I wish the winning jump would been 6-6, because I had a really close attempt at 6-6 but … my calf skimmed [the bar] a little bit,” Buddie said. “So, I wish it would have been a little more sweeter of a victory but I was pretty consistent throughout the competition, so I felt like that really made a difference in the win.”
Earby and Buddie each advance to the CIF state track and field championships, beginning this coming Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis, with the top three placers in each CCS event earning the right to compete in final affiliated high school track meet of the season.
Boys’ state qualifiers
Serra senior Sione Laulea matched his PR in the boys’ 200, taking second place to punch his ticket to the state meet with a time of 21.83. This matches Laulea’s best time of the season, when he won the West Catholic Athletic League championship in the event May 6. Stevenson senior Evan Johnson took first place at CCS in 21.49.
In the boys’ 800, Crystal Springs Uplands junior Furious Clay took third place in 1:52.69, a new PR. Scotts Valley senior Jeremy Kain took the title in 1:51.32. Clay’s third-place finish knocked El Camino’s Roberts out of the state cut, as Roberts took fourth place, a podium finish, in 1:54.57.
Clay is one of two Crystal Springs runners headed to the state meet. Kaiya Brooks, a junior, took second place in the girls’ 3200 in 10:23.66, a new PR. It marks the first time two or more Crystal Springs runners will advance to the state meet since 2005.
“I was hoping they would both make it,” Crystal Springs coach Albert Caruana said. “I thought it was going to be tough for both of them. They both definitely had some strong competition but they both PR’ed, so they both stepped up and did great.”
In the boys’ 3200, Menlo School freshman Landon Pretre put himself on the map with a second-place finish of 9:09.13. York senior Michael Julian ran way with the title in 9:03.50. Carlmont senior Aidan Dimick reached the podium but missed the state cut, taking fifth place in 9:22.36.
In the boys’ 300 hurdles, Hillsdale senior Zach Leighton made the podium with a fourth-place finish in 39.74. The Serra 4x400 relay team made the podium with a fifth-place finish of 3:23.62.
In the boys’ field events, Aragon junior Erik Dodge punched his ticket to the state meet with a third-place finish, notching a best height of 13 feet. St. Ignatius senior Logan Lehnert took first place with a vault of 14-00.
In the boys’ long jump, M-A junior Sherrod Smith was a state qualifier, taking third place with a 22-02.50.
In the boys’ team competition, Los Altos took the team title with 63 points, Bellarmine took second place with 44, and Harker took third with 29. M-A was the best San Mateo County placer, taking 14th with 16 points.
Girls’ state qualifiers
M-A sophomore Tatum Olesen took third place in the girls’ 800 with a time of 2:12.90. Oleson was part of an all-non-senior podium, with St. Francis sophomore Lillian Kaelber taking first in 2:11.48.
In the girls’ 1600, SHP junior Julia Soderbery took third place in 4:56.81. Scotts Valley sophomore Ashlyn Boothby took first in 4:53.81. In the girls’ 3200, Crystal Springs’ Brooks took second place behind Los Altos junior Lauren Soobrian, who took first in 10:17.17.
In the girls’ 400, Burlingame sophomores Cora Haggarty (58.32) and Avah Reichow (59.32) climbed the podium, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the girls’ 4x400 relay, SHP reached the podium with a fourth-place finish of 4:02.62.
In the girls’ field events, Sequoia sophomore Abby Goetz punched her ticket to the state meet with a third-place finish, reaching a height of 10-06. Soquel sophomore Jonelle Scott took first place at 11-06.
In the girls’ long jump, Aragon sophomore Pia Cho took third place at 17-09.50. Valley Christian senior Jessi Barry was first at 18-07.75.
In the girls’ triple jump, Design Tech junior Kirin Guinto took fourth place at 35-08.25.
In the girls’ team competition, Silver Creek took first place with 51 points, Los Altos second with 44, and Lynbrook third with 42. The best San Mateo County placer was Sacred Heart Prep at 20th, with 12 points.
