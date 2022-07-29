The Menlo iGreyhounds Track Club didn’t wait for the opening ceremonies before blasting to a national championship at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento Tuesday afternoon.

The quartet of Daniel Voyles (2022 Aragon graduate), Saaketh Nandakumar (2022, Evergreen Valley-San Jose), Aiden Deffner (2023, Menlo School) and Justin Pretre (2023, Menlo School) blazed to the 4x800 national championship in a time of 7:53.68, nearly five seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Daniel Voyles

Daniel Voyles, a 2022 Aragon graduate, ran the first leg of the 4x800 national championship relay race. After a poor race in qualifying, Voyles shaved 14 seconds off his time in the finals.
Justin Pretre

Menlo senior Justin Pretre, far right, ran a 1:54 anchor leg, pulling away over the final 400 meters to give Menlo iGreyhounds TC the 17-18 national title.

