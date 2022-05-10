The College of San Mateo softball, the top seed in the Northern California regional playoffs, made quick work of No. 16 Solano, completing a two-game sweep Saturday of the best-of-three series.
CSM (39-2), which won for the 29th straight time, outscored the Falcons 24-0 in two games, with CSM pitching allowing just one hit in each game.
In Saturday's clincher, the Bulldogs scored two in the first before putting up six runs in each of the second and third innings. Chloe Moffitt earned the win in the circle to improve to 16-0 on the season.
Logan Bonetti had a huge game at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 3 for 3 with a home run, her second in two games, scored three runs and drove in a game-high five runs. Lafu Malepeai, the Coast Conference player of the year, hit a two-run homer and added a sacrifice fly to drive in three runs.
Gabi Perez also drove in three runs for CSM.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a super regional series with No. 8 Sacramento (25-16-1), with Game 1at noon Friday and Game 2 noon Saturday. If necessary, a third game would be played a half hour after the finish of Game 2.
Sac City swept No. 9 Monterey Peninsula, 7-2 Friday and 6-3 Saturday. These will be the first meeting of the year between the Panthers and Bulldogs. Sacramento finished fourth in the Big 8 Conference, which was won by Sierra, which was the last team to beat CSM, 2-1 Feb. 19. CSM had an 8-1 record against Big 8 teams this season.
