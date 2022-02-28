Fifty-two years after the inception of the Central Coast Section boys’ soccer playoffs, Aragon has a new touchstone — 2022.
The top-seeded Dons scored early in the first half and again late in the second half to post a 2-0 win over No. 6 Alisal to capture the CCS Division I championship in San Mateo Saturday afternoon.
It is the first CCS boys’ soccer title in school history and gives the Dons their second CCS title of the school year. The Aragon football team won the CCS Division V football title in November.
“This means the world,” said Aragon striker Alexis Villanueva, who gave Aragon (12-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.
“Four years,” the senior captain said. “It was worth it. We put in the work.”
And the Dons certainly had to work for the their championship against the Trojans Saturday, who, after the opening minutes, completely controlled the midfield. In the first half, it didn’t amount to much. Alisal managed nine shots in the first half, five of which were on frame, but none particularly dangerous.
In the second half, however, the Trojans leaned on the Aragon defense the entire 40 minutes. Despite being put back on their heels, the Dons defense stayed composed and never panicked.
“Most of our time practicing is about defending,” Villanueva said. “It’s kind of boring but we kept a clean sheet in the finals.”
While Alisal managed 11 more shots in the second half, Aragon goalkeeper Taj Gadiraju was up to the task as he finished with 12 saves on the day.
He made a couple of crucial stops in the final 15 minutes to keep the Trojans at bay.
“My assistant coach says the best keepers have to make two (important) saves during a championship game,” said Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau.
For the Dons’ defense, it was their third straight shutout in the playoffs. They played No. 8 Aptos to a regulation scoreless draw before advancing to the second round on penalty kicks. They then took out No. 4 Wilcox 2-0 in the semifinals.
“To keep three clean sheets in the playoffs?” Rousseau said. “Hats off to the defense and keeper.”
As they’ve done most of the year, the Dons bided their time until they could get their one-two punch going — Villanueva and Kevin Marroquin-Mayen. And it was only appropriate those two combined for both Aragon scores.
“Those two are very, very special players,” Rousseau said. “They step up in the big games.”
And as they are wont to do, both goals were inspired, individual efforts. The Dons took a 1-0 lead less than halfway through the first half, when a through ball was sent up top to Villanueva, with a defender on his shoulder. As he entered the Alisal penalty area, the goalkeeper came charging off his line, blocking an initial shot attempt from Villanueva. The goalkeeper couldn’t corral the ball, however, and Villanueva recovered the rebound near the right post and cut a tight-angle shot just inside the far left post for a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.
Despite getting another chance in the 20th minute, the Dons had to settle for a 1-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, Alisal (16-4-2) played the entire 40 minutes as if there were only five minutes remaining. The Trojans dominated possession and used a series of one-touch passes to get guys into space.
The Trojans were constantly running at the Aragon defense in the second half, but the Dons maintained their composure.
“It’s not something we like to do, but we’re comfortable doing it,” Rousseau said of his team playing strong defensively. “But it gives us some space (offensively).”
Aragon had been here before. The Dons were mere minutes away from winning the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title outright when Carlmont knotted the score in stoppage time in the regular-season finale, forcing the Dons to share the title with Burlingame.
Would the Dons be able to close out Alisal in the CCS finals?
“It goes back to what I was saying. That (Carlmont game) was a learning lesson. Maybe we needed that,” Rousseau said.
This time, the Dons finished and again it was grit and hustle that led to the insurance goal. Again, a ball was sent up top, where Marroquin-Mayen was marked by an Alisal defender. Both chased the ball toward the Trojans goal, with the Alisal goalkeeper joined the play as it entered the penalty box. Marroquin-Mayen was originally stymied by the goalkeeper, but he stayed with the play and headed the loose ball over the goalkeeper and into the goal to set off a wild celebration with the Aragon bench on the sideline.
With the win, the Dons’ season continues as they will move on to the Northern California tournament beginning Tuesday. Aragon drew the No. 2 seed in the Division III tourney and will host No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland at 5 p.m.
“We gave it our all,” Villanueva said. “We worked hard. We deserve this. This means everything.”
