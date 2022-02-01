Alexis Villanueva has always been an emotional personality on the soccer pitch. Fortunately for the Aragon boys’ soccer team, Villanueva’s emotion has been carrying over into his goal-scoring performance.
Villanueva has earned Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors by virtue of two emotional goals he scored last week. The first was a second-half score in the Dons’ 1-0 victory over Carlmont. Next came an equalizer in stoppage time to earn a 2-2 draw with Burlingame.
Thanks to these two results, Aragon — despite currently residing in second place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division behind first-place Burlingame — holds its destiny in its own hands. Aragon trails Burlingame by two points in the standings but has one more game remaining on its league schedule than do the Panthers. So, if the Dons run the table through their final five games, the PAL Bay title is theirs.
“We’ve just got to win every game and we’ve got to go into every game like it’s a final, and we just can’t lose,” Villanueva said.
This is a situation Villanueva has stared down plenty. Born into a soccer family, the Aragon senior began playing soccer at the age of 4. He now plays out of the Peninsula Soccer Club in Foster City and has made a habit of excelling in elimination games in tournament play, especially lately.
In a club tournament last November, he sent Peninsula to the semifinals by converting an equalizer in overtime to earn a 2-2 draw — Sound familiar? — giving his team the edge in advancing through the tournament.
Now, Villanueva’s fluid style as a goal-hawking forward, combined with his verbose antics toward opponents and officials alike, is translating to Aragon’s surging success.
“I think he’s encouraging and intimidating, and I think it brings out the best in some people,” Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau said. “But I think the big thing is … it helps take off the pressure from other people and helps them perform at their best.”
Villanueva has long been the one benefitting from others taking the pressure off him. A fourth-year varsity senior, the forward cracked the Dons’ starting lineup as a sophomore and has been growing into an impact player ever since.
After Aragon’s PAL Bay Division title in the truncated 2020-21 spring season, however, nine seniors graduated, thrusting Villanueva into a leadership role.
“To do it this season, with losing so many seniors, and having so many young players step up, it means a lot,” Rousseau said.
With an early-season injury to senior striker Kevin Marroquin Mayen, the Dons relied on Villanueva as he took on a new role. Having traditionally played on the wing, he converted to striker. The results have been grand. Villanueva currently leads the Dons with seven goals on the year. Marroquin Mayen, since returning Jan. 7, has added six goals.
“I think it took [Villanueva] some time to find his groove, but the last three games, he’s really stepped up and shown he can change games and help win games for us,” Rousseau said.
He’s helped win games, and also played the starring role in one critical draw last Thursday against Burlingame. The Panthers have yet to lose a game in PAL Bay play this season, and had already dismantled Aragon — with one loss on its league record — in a previous matchup, that saw the Panthers swagger to a 4-1 rout Jan. 12.
“I think we went in with a different mindset because the first time we got blown out … and we kind of wanted that revenge because we didn’t play a good game against them,” Villanueva said. “So, I think the next time we played them it was way more focused.”
That focus didn’t come right away though. Aragon jumped out to a one-goal lead in the first half and upped the lead to 2-0 early in the second half. That’s when Villanueva’s vocal nature came into play with his own ranks.
“I just told [my teammates]: ‘Why are we putting our heads down? We’re just two goals down.’” Villanueva said. “And, luckily, we tied it.”
Not that luck really had much to do with it. Yes, the Dons benefitted from an offside call against Burlingame on a potential breakaway just moments prior to their game-tying goal. But Aragon quickly flipped the field and used an up-tempo, fast-strike passing scheme to set the forwards in motion, only to see Villanueva get into the box with a well-timed pass played to his foot for a clever chip shot off and over the outstretched hand of Burlingame’s keeper.
“We put on pressure,” Villanueva said. “We were putting a game on against them … and that last 10 minutes, it was desperation and we showed that character. We showed we were that team that really wants to win.”
And what a big goal it was, not just in the game, but in the context of Aragon’s bid to repeat as league champs.
“Yeah, obviously very important,” Rousseau said. “I think any team wants to have the control of their season and those two results give us that luxury. … We control our own destiny now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.