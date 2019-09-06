Hillsdale (1-0) at Independence (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
The Hillsdale Fighting Knights took it to visiting Irvington 41-6 in last week’s season opener … Hillsdale scored all its points in the first half … this was the most points Hillsdale scored in a single half since Nov. 8, 2013, when it scored 49 points in a 66-14 win over the King’s Academy … senior running back Nathan Iskander earned Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors, rushing seven times for 171 yards and three touchdown, all his carries coming in the first half … senior linebacker Kasimli Tongamoa led the Knights with 10 tackles. … The Independence 76ers are coming off a 16-8 loss to Evergreen Valley … first-year head coach Felipe Avelar took over at Independence with the departure of Steve Papin for Menlo-Atherton.
Terra Nova (0-1) at Fremont-Sunnyvale (0-1), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Terra Nova Tigers proudly admired Washington State senior Anthony Gordon’s breakout performance, as the Terra Nova graduate earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors for the Cougs’ 58-7 win over New Mexico State … Terra Nova’s opener didn’t go quite as well, falling to Riordan 28-26. … the Tigers couldn’t contain Riordan’s running game as junior Fazon Ruth rushed for 240 yards on 36 carries and four touchdowns … the Tigers still had a chance to win it after Ruth fumbled in the red zone in the closing minutes, but Terra Nova fell short in throwing its third interception of the game to end it … new Terra Nova head coach Jason Piccolotti is still looking for his first win. … The Fremont Firebirds are coming off a lopsided 42-6 loss to Los Altos … junior QB Ryan Kowal was 15-of-24 passing for 139 yards and three interceptions.
Mills (1-0) at Monta Vista-Cupertino (1-0), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Mills Vikings are coming off their best margin of victory in a season opener in modern history (since at least 2004) 40-0 over Oakland Military Institute … it was the first win in the varsity career, in the traditional sense, of first-year head coach Kevin Thorson, who previously coached 8-man football at Crystal Springs Uplands and Pinewood … the victory was Mills’ first in a season opener since 2016 … pickoff artist Nuku Vahai opened his senior season with two interceptions … senior Dominic Piefer notched a QB rating of 143.5, going 11 of 14 for 202 yards and one touchdown. … The Monta Vista Matadors earned a Week 1 shutout win as well, topping Westmont-Campbell 8-0.
Capuchino (0-1) at Evergreen Valley (1-0), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Capuchino Mustangs fell to Lincoln-SF in their season opener for the second straight year, getting scored upon in every quarter for a 32-6 loss … the Mustangs couldn’t control the ground game as Lincoln senior Luis Contreras carried 19 times for 237 yards and five touchdowns … last year, Cap bounced back after a 26-14 loss to Lincoln to win its next three games. … The Evergreen Valley Cougars opened the year with a 16-8 win over Independence … the Cougars helmed by second-year head coach Gabe Resendez.
South City (0-1) at Homestead-Cupertino (0-1), Fri., 7 p.m.
The South City Warriors suffered a 41-7 loss to James Lick-SF in their season opener … Warriors first-year head coach Tau Elisaia is still looking for his first win … James Lick rushed for six TDs against South City, including 11 carries for 66 yards and four touchdowns by senior Osiris Zamudio … the Warriors have now lost 11 straight, dating back to last year’s 0-10 record. … The Homestead Mustangs were drubbed by Mountain View 35-7 in their season opener … Homestead also struggled mightily in 2018, posting a 1-9 overall record.
Menlo (1-0) at Piedmont (1-1), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Menlo Knights walloped Fremont in their season opener, though the final score is yet to be determined … the game was originally logged as a 71-0 final, but it has since been changed to 65-0 … Menlo head coach Josh Bowie said he could not confirm the 65-0 score would stand … Menlo junior Chris D’alencon intercepted a pass and returned it 80 yards to the end zone on the game’s final play, but a penalty flag was thrown for defensive pass interference; Bowie said the referee then picked up the flag and signaled he was waiving off the penalty, but Menlo was not allowed to kick the PAT and the game was called right then and there. … The Piedmont Highlanders are coming off a 14-12 win over Rodriguez-Fairfield … Piedmont and Menlo met last year with the Highlanders winning a 30-28 thriller.
