More on Matt Grocott: I am not entirely sure he is wrapped tight, I seem to recall that one of the first things we were told at the start of the pandemic is to NEVER shake hands with anyone and here he is doing exactly that with a bunch of people he does not know (“My experience Jan. 6” column in the Jan. 12 Daily Journal). Perhaps he thinks the pandemic (and the way it is spread) is a Democratic hoax.
Forrest Lambert
Belmont
Mr. Lambert – I believe we were also told by Pelosi to visit Chinatown early in the pandemic. Then Newsom and other so-called leaders didn’t bother wearing masks. And let’s not forget those idiot BLM and Antifa riots. Perhaps they all think the pandemic is a Democrat hoax.
