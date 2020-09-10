Editor,
After reading Sue Lempert’s Aug. 24 column “The reckoning: San Mateo then and now” about The New York Times being unjustified about homes behind Hillsdale I was wondering what she thought about The New York Times article about housing in North Central.
The spreading of the coronavirus and the overcrowding in North Central is something homes behind Hillsdale will never see. Dumping , no parking and codes not being enforced is a big problem . The City now allows landlords to replace lawns with cement bricks even though we have code 27.18.070. Home Occupation code 27.16.040 which would prevent business vehicles from parking on residential streets is no longer enforced. Why are our codes not being enforced?
There is an oversized taco truck parked in front of a residential home on Tilton Avenue that is selling food to customers and has outdoor chairs. I have contacted city officials and have not heard from anyone. San Mateo should be aware that you can wake up one morning and have an oversized taco truck in your front yard selling food.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
