Editor,

After reading Sue Lempert’s Aug. 24 column “The reckoning: San Mateo then and now” about The New York Times being unjustified about homes behind Hillsdale I was wondering what she thought about The New York Times article about housing in North Central.

The spreading of the coronavirus and the overcrowding in North Central is something homes behind Hillsdale will never see. Dumping , no parking and codes not being enforced  is a big problem . The City now allows landlords to replace lawns with cement bricks even though we have code 27.18.070. Home Occupation code 27.16.040 which would prevent business vehicles from parking on residential streets is no longer enforced. Why are our codes not being enforced?

There is an oversized taco truck parked in front of a residential home on Tilton Avenue that is selling food to customers and has outdoor chairs. I have contacted city officials and have not heard from anyone. San Mateo should be aware that you can wake up one morning and have an oversized taco truck in your front yard selling food.

Linda Medrano

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription