Editor,
Yes indeed, matters of life and death, our values as well, were all on the balance beam at the weighing station before it could be stuffed into a sausage casing. That was ugly indeed. Of course I’m talking about the pornography of the debt ceiling performance. That was where any 10th grader, if given the Constitution to read, would have deduced that the clause about federal debt not ever being questioned, meaning all our debts will be honored, says exactly what it says. No annual vote is needed. You pass a federal budget and it will be honored, period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.