Editor,
I applaud San Carlos for not rushing into a decision that bans the use of natural gas in new and remodel construction (“San Carlos: Outreach before any gas ban” in the Oct. 29 edition of the Daily Journal).
Unfortunately, other cities have gone all-in with decisions like this without fully thinking of the resulting impact on everyone involved. Far too often nontechnical officials with no building experience, relying on consultants who have no skin in the game, issue edicts as this one before balancing the need, urgency, financial impact on property owners and builders, as well as the existence of technology and infrastructure to support such an adaptation.
We all remember the rush to require low-flush toilets. I would bet every first generation of these toilets is now buried in the landfill having been replaced by working ones.
Victor Carboni
San Mateo
