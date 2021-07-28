Editor,
Regarding Julia Lee’s article about sea walls, I feel like Dorothy in the land of Oz (“Study: Walls for sea level rise could cause floods in other areas” in the July 26 edition of the Daily Journal).
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Fires and drought and sea level rise, oh my. Is this news to anyone that building one sea wall will move the water elsewhere? The efforts and cost to adapt our coastline, solve our wildlands overgrowth and bury power lines to prevent fires, electrify every motorized piece of equipment is overwhelming and the coordination between entities to do so in an organized, efficient manner seems highly unlikely. Because we didn’t “experience” climate change 10 years ago, we put off doing anything about it. Now, as was predicted, the effects are undeniable and accelerating and Congress continues to squabble and fight to the point of having to pass legislation (kill the filibuster) to pass legislation.
One thing remains true, we elected them and they still listen to us. I urge everyone to contact their representatives and urge them to do whatever they can to pass the one solution that singularly has the greatest power of keeping our global temperatures within a livable range. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It prices carbon ... industrial emitters pay, rebates revenue to households ... removes financial burden on two-thirds of families, particularly low and middle income and gets us to net zero emissions by 2050 ... cools our planet. Now is the time to call or write to them and urge them to use their power to get this bill passed.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
