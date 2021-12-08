Editor,
Thank you for your Nov. 18, 2021, article, “Effort to name Burlingame school after Ruth Bader Ginsburg stalls.” I strongly support renaming BIS after Justice Ginsburg.
I love that our community invests a lot in modernizing our schools and our curricula, including making it more inclusive. I also love that our community has taken stands to support marginalized groups.
Yet, all six of our elementary schools bear the names of men. That sends a message.
By renaming our single generically-named middle school, we would instantly change that message. Every student would attend a school named after a woman as well as a man. And by naming it after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, our school would bear the name of someone who used her intelligence, knowledge and wit to fight and make significant inroads not only for women’s rights but also for LGBTQ+ equality, and the rights of immigrants and people with disabilities. As President Obama stated, she “believed that equal justice under law only had meaning if it applied to every single American.”
RBG was human, and so undoubtedly not perfect, but she represents the value of education and hard work, fighting for your rights and the rights of others, and even for making friends with people who held opposing views — something we could use more of in this divisive time.
I would be proud to send my boys to Ginsburg Intermediate School.
Jill Soley
Burlingame
