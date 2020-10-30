Editor,
Mark, thank you for correcting the mistake made in reporting the California Apartment Association’s independent expenditure for Lisa Diaz Nash (“At the finish line” column by Mark Simon in the Oct. 29 edition of the Daily Journal). It also is important to point out that others have slandered Lisa’s reputation based on this incorrect information.
A city councilmember’s job is listening to all residents, proposing solutions and developing consensus. Councilmembers may disagree, but after working through an issue, they usually vote unanimously. When I think of a candidate best able do the job of a councilmember, the choice is clear in Lisa Diaz Nash.
Lisa has the experience and ability to be on the City Council. Her successful career as a business and nonprofit executive demonstrates how she will govern through listening, collaboration and balance. The opportunities and challenges before us are big and need perfection versus just doing a good job. Lisa is laser focused on doing what is best for all of San Mateo, no matter how difficult.
Lastly, Lisa has an amazing group of dedicated volunteers who have made thousands of calls, written thousands of postcards, and distributed thousands of campaign flyers to tell all San Mateans about Lisa. Like Lisa, they choose to celebrate what is great about San Mateo and build upon it to create an even stronger, more vibrant future for our city. I have already voted for Lisa. I am confident if you go to her website, lisaforsanmateo.com, and see Lisa’s plan, you will want to join #TeamLisa also!
Thomas Morgan
San Mateo
