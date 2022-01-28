Editor,
We have seen an onslaught of ads regarding a proposed action by the California Public Utilities Commission to curtail solar system incentives.
Many letters and comments focus on the negative effects that the new regulation will have on the future of solar installations and the viability of the existing systems. The public needs to understand that California now has more than achieved its goals in terms of residential solar installations. These were made possible through significant subsidies and tax write-offs. Solar systems require utility system back up and that is where applicable tariffs are not reimbursing the utilities for providing that standby. One of the unintended consequences is that solar system owners are not paying their fair share of maintaining and operating the distribution and transmission grid, thereby financially burdening those without such systems.
The utilities, including PG&E, are thus forced to have the non-solar owners to pick up the entire tab. The CPUC, after several years of study, agrees that the current billing method is not fair to those who cannot afford or have decided not to install a solar system. The proposed regulation would spread the cost of operation and maintenance to all of those connected to the grid.
This has nothing to do with greed or attempting to destroy the solar business; simply have everyone pay for the provided service. Clearly, most subsidies are no longer necessary or appropriate, certainly not when others have no choice but to pay for them.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
